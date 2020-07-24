Judith Lou McLouth
Merritt Island - Beloved wife, mother, and friend, Judith (Judy) McLouth of Cocoa Beach, Florida, peacefully passed away on Tuesday, July 22nd. Her husband of 40 years, Malcolm (Mac) McLouth, was by her side.
Judy was born on April 20, 1936. She was the eldest of six children. Her parents, Inez and Louis Gardipee, raised a large, close knit family in the small, beautiful town of Black River Falls, Wisconsin.
Judy was a graduate of the College of Saint Teresa in Winona, Minnesota, where she earned a nursing degree, and came to understand her calling in life, caring for others. This passion would be carried throughout her life working in hospitals, doctors' offices, and tending to family and friends. Locally, she was a critical care nurse at Weusthoff (now Rockledge Regional Medical Center) hospital. Judy was also an active parishioner at Our Saviour Catholic Church in Cocoa Beach. There she served a Eucharistic Minister. As part of her part of her ministry, she delivered the Eucharist to the sick, elderly and incapacitated in both home and hospital settings. She also served on the Our Saviour Bereavement Committee and helped with funeral and burial services, comforting those during their time of loss.
Those that walked in her path, found her energy infectious. She was fierce on the tennis courts and on the ski slopes. She had a passion for life and lived it to its fullest, always sharing with family and friends. Prior to establishing residence in Cocoa Beach, she lived in Phoenix, Arizona where she began her family and developed many meaningful friendships, including her best friend and the sister of Mac McLouth, Sally Hedberg. This friendship brought together two families, Judy's family in Phoenix, Arizona and Mac's family in Cocoa Beach, Florida. Judy and Mac's love for each other grew as they shared similar passions for sport, quick wit, and a deep commitment to improve the lives of others in family and community.
Mac and Judy married on the Cocoa Beach Pier in 1981. Together they spent the last 40 years enjoying family, friends and community in Florida's Space Coast. Judy was by Mac's side as he was the Executive Director and Port Commissioner of the Port of Cape Canaveral. Together, they supported the community in so many ways, like planting sea oats to protect the beaches as part of Keep Brevard Beautiful and helped inspire the area's fine art scene with local art exhibitions.
With Mac by her side, together they gallantly fought her long arduous battle with Alzheimers disease to the end. Judy's passion and courage, along with Mac's compassion and dedication to her is an inspiration to their growing family and friends.
She will be deeply missed and is survived by, husband, Mac McLouth, their children: Patricia Jarvis Voljavec (Alexander), Mark Louis Jarvis, Michelle Anne Jarvis, Julie Anne Jarvis (Snorre), Jennifer Frances Natherson (Ron), Susan McLouth Brendler, Mikel Donald McLouth (Deb) Jean McLouth Lane (Randy). 14 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren. Surviving siblings, Richard Gardipee, George Gardipee, Suzanne Moore (Brian). Judy joins her sisters, Joni Meyer and Gay Gardipee who have also passed.
Judith McLouth's funeral mass will be held, Saturday, August 1st, at Church of our Saviour in Cocoa Beach at 1:00 P.M. A short burial service will follow 5301 N. Atlantic Avenue.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in the memory of Judith McLouth, to Our Saviour Catholic School, 5301 N. Atlantic Avenue, Cocoa Beach, FL , 32931 or www.oursaviourschool.org/ways-to-help
. You may sign Judy's guestbook at www.beckmanwilliamson.com