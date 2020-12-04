1/1
Judy Isaacs
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Judy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Judy Isaacs

Cape Canaveral - Judith M. Isaacs, 79, went home to be with the Lord Thursday November 26, 2020. Judy was born February 3, 1941 in Lewisburg, WV to Forrest and Louise Moss who preceded her in death. She grew up in St. Albans, WV where she married her childhood sweetheart James (Jim) Isaacs on August 29, 1958. Judy and Jim came to Brevard County from Rio Grande, OH in 1987. Since then she has served as Vice President of Sun Kraft Electrical Contractors in Cocoa, FL. She was an active member of Islander Alliance Church in Merritt Island.

Judy is survived by her husband of 62 years, Jim Isaacs; children: Jimmy (Lisa) Isaacs of Titusville, Kevin (Rosario) Isaacs of Port St John, and Stephanie (Mike) Watkins of Titusville, daughter-in-law Cindy Isaacs of Louisville, KY; grandchildren: Jamie (Justin) Wasson of Titusville, Nikki (Barry) Russell of Titusville, Andrew (Grace) Isaacs of Louisville,KY, Chris Isaacs of Lexington, KY, Meyleen Acat (Omar Ferrer) of Orlando, Tabatta Mauro of Port St. John, Emma (Teagen) Watkins of Titusville, and Ellie Watkins of Titusville; great grandchildren: Isaac, Eli and Damion Russell of Titusville, Parker Wasson of Titusville, and Caroline Isaacs of Louisville; she is also survived by brother Bruce (Sue) Moss of St. Albans, WV. Judy was preceded in death in 2018 by son Greg Isaacs of Louisville, KY.

In addition to her beloved family, Judy will be greatly missed by her large and loving extended family of brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and cherished friends. Those who knew her best will miss her greatly.

Due to COVID restrictions services will be private. A video of the service will be available at northbrevardfuneralhome.com after December 10, 2020. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Islander Alliance Church, 2450 N. Courtenay Parkway, Merritt Island, FL 32953 or to Teen Missions International, 885 E. Hall Road, Merritt Island, FL 32953.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in FloridaToday from Dec. 4 to Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
10
Service
video
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
North Brevard Funeral Home
1450 Norwood Avenue
Titusville, FL 32796
(321) 269-9222
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by North Brevard Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved