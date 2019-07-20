Services
Newcomer Funeral Home-Space Coast
2400 S Washington Ave
Titusville, FL 32780
(321) 269-6000
Celebration of Life
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
1:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home-Space Coast
2400 S Washington Ave
Titusville, FL 32780
Julia M. Wachowski


1967 - 2019
Julia M Wachowski

Canaveral Groves - Julia M Wachowski, age 51, of Canaveral Groves, Florida passed away on Sunday, July 14, 2019 at her home. A native of Norwalk, CT, she came to Florida in 1982 from Westport, CT. She was a nurse and had worked both at hospitals and also with hospice. She collected dolls and had several that had been passed from her grandmother to her and also some special paintings that also had been passed through the family. She enjoyed creating art and also writing poetry and letters. She loved to cook and was always happiest when her family was around especially her grandchildren. Her dogs and bargain shopping could always become the focus of her attention.

She is preceded in death by her parents: Lawrence Waterbury and Francine Novakoff, brother and sister: Craig and Karen Waterbury. Survivors include her husband: Steve; daughter: Molly (David) Charpentier of Watburg, TN; sons: Nicholas of Canaveral Groves, Eric (Kelly) of Rockledge, Craig of Canaveral Groves, Michael of Rockledge; sisters: Susan (Ron) Waterbury of Rockledge, Lauren Watts of Hattiesburg, MS; brother: Kevin Waterbury of Colorado Springs, CO; grandsons: Kain and Craig Jr of Rockledge; granddaughters: Leiah of Rockledge and Kalista Thoms also of Rockledge.

There will be a tribute and celebration of Julia's life on Monday, 7/22, at 1:00 PM in the Newcomer Cremations, Funerals, & Receptions, Titusville chapel.

To share your memories of Julia or leave a special condolence message for her family, please visit www.NewcomerTitusville.com
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on July 20, 2019
