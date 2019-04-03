Services
Florida Memorial Funeral Home
5950 S US Highway 1
Rockledge, FL 32955
(321) 636-8943
For more information about
Julia Schmader
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Florida Memorial Funeral Home
5950 S US Highway 1
Rockledge, FL 32955
Service
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
2:00 PM
Florida Memorial Funeral Home
5950 S US Highway 1
Rockledge, FL 32955
Rockledge, FL - Julia M. Schmader, 88, of Rockledge, FL passed away Sunday, March 31, 2019. Born in Wilkes Barre, Pennsylvania, Julia and her husband, Robert "Bob", moved to Rockledge in 1964.

Julia worked to become the first Teacher's Assistant in Brevard County. She devoted 27 years helping teach students with special needs. A devout Catholic, Julia was very involved with St. Mary's Catholic Church, where she attended since moving to Rockledge. She loved spending time with family, working on puzzles, and gardening.

Julia is survived by her husband of 65 years, Bob Schmader; two daughters: Bobbi Diefenbaugh (John) and Debi Simpson (Bill); one sister, Theresa; three grandchildren: Andrew (Jelena), Steven (Britany), and Matthew (Mariah).

Services for Mrs. Schmader will be held at Life Event Center at Florida Memorial on Friday, April 5, 2019 with a visitation from 1-2 PM and service to follow at 2PM.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on Apr. 3, 2019
