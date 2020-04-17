Resources
Cocoa - Julie Powell Ingram, 58, was born in August, 1961, in Rockledge, to Sara and James Powell. She passed away peacefully on April 15, 2020, after a 16 year battle with cancer. Julie is survived by her parents; step-father, Jim Milburn; brothers Darrell and Don; husband of 33 years, Joey; step-son and family, Jesse and Jenny, and their child, Tucker; daughter and family, Sarah and Ryan Love, and their children Coy and Pearl; and her adult child, Mel Ingram.

Julie is remembered for her ready smile, quick wit, selfless dedication to her family, bravery against an aggressive illness, and for her work as a nurse, broker-realtor, and partner in the couple's construction business.

Her memorial, virtual due to COVID-19, is to be streamed on Zoom, April 18, 11:30am. Inquire with family or Florida Memorial staff for link.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY from Apr. 17 to Apr. 18, 2020
