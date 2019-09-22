|
|
Julie Marie Cook Polenghi ~ 1975-2019
Melbourne Beach - Julie Marie Cook Polenghi passed away on Monday, September 09, 2019. She was born in St. Petersburg, FL
Julia was the beloved wife of Dennis Polenghi and the mother of their two young sons, Domenico and Oliver Polenghi. She was the daughter of John and Janet Cook of Melbourne Beach. Her brother John Cook, Jr. resides Key West. Julie was a woman who had a zest for adventure, learning and nature. Her life was full of love, accomplishment and fun shared with family and friends.
Julie earned multiple degrees: BA in Anthropology, University of California Santa Barbara; JD (law degree) University of Oregon, Eugene and an advanced law degree, LLM, Masters of Law in taxation, University of Florida, Gainesville. Her anthropology studies took her for a year to the University of Accra, Ghana, West Africa where she lived locally vs in university housing. She studied Comparative Law at Adelaide University College of Law, Australia.
Professionally, Julie was a Senior Partner at Bovay & Cook (Gainesville). Julie then became a US Treasury Tax Law Specialist and author for Congressional Correspondence in tax free organizations (Washington D.C.). Her most recent position was Senior at Partner Cook & Clark (Melbourne).
Julie traveled and lived on 6 continents. She explored The Great Wall of China and the ruins of Machu Picchu, Peru. She journeyed to Timbuktu across the Sahara Desert by camel. She honeymooned for a month traveling through southeast Asia and experienced the Nargis Cyclone in Myanmar. Of all of her accomplishments and life adventures it was the love of her family, especially of her young sons, that gave her the most joy.
As a friend said of Julie's legacy to her sons, "May her silly soul continue to shine in them every minute of every day". It is her "silly soul" that brings comfort to our broken hearts that will always miss her.
"Sunset Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, September 28, 2019 at 7:00pm at the North Spessard Holland Beach, northern most beach entrance. Bring your beach chair. www.brownliemaxwell.com
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on Sept. 22, 2019