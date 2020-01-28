|
Julius Marvin Montgomery
Melbourne - (May 1929 - January 2020)
Julius Marvin Montgomery, the oldest of 12 children born to Edward Perkins "E.P." Montgomery, Sr. and Queen Ester Jackson, was born on May 30, 1929, in Homewood, Alabama. After earning his B.S. degree from Tuskegee Institute, Julius served four and a half years in the U.S Air Force before starting to work at RCA in Cape Canaveral in 1956.
When Julius started at RCA, he was the first Black to serve at Cape Canaveral's space facility in a role other than janitor. His early days at RCA are chronicled in the 2015 book, We Could Not Fail: The First African Americans in the Space Program by Richard Paul and Steven Moss.
Julius settled in Melbourne, Florida in 1958 and married Gertrude King two years later, on June 26, 1960. Julius and Gertrude were inseparable until the day of her death on Christmas Eve 2003. Julius subsequently developed a close and loving friendship with Mrs. Annie Lewis, who would be his companion until her death in 2015.
In 1969, Julius became the first Black City Councilman of the "new" City of Melbourne after its merger with the neighboring city of Eau Gallie. He served on the Council until 1977.
Julius made history when he integrated Brevard Engineering College, now the Florida Institute of Technology (Florida Tech). In recognition of his pioneering spirit, in 2006, Florida Tech honored him with the first Julius Montgomery Pioneer Award. Shortly before he died, Florida Tech honored Julius with its highest award, an Honorary Doctorate of Humane Letters.
Julius was a faithful member of Greater Allen Chapel African Methodist Episcopal Church, where he was a longtime Steward and Steward Emeritus.
Julius died on January 22, 2020 at Opis Indian River Center nursing home.
