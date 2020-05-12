June G. Geiger
Rockledge - June G. Geiger of Rockledge passed away May 10, 2020. She was 89. June was born in southeast Missouri during the Great Depression, the fourth child of Harry and Mary Gettings. She moved with her family at the age of 12 to the Cocoa/Rockledge area, and her love affair with this area of Florida, where she would live the rest of her life, began. She excelled in many areas at Cocoa High-as a varsity basketball and softball player, trumpeter in the band, National Honor Society member, and president of the senior class. Her classmates also voted her "Most Popular", "Most Likely to Succeed", "Most Athletic", and "Best All Around" for the class of 1948. Shortly after high school, she married C.P. "Rinkey" Geiger, a fellow Cocoa High Tiger, and began her career as a legal secretary. Rinkey and June welcomed two daughters to the family - Leigh in 1953 and Dale in 1959.
June was a lifelong member of First Baptist Church of Cocoa. At the age of 20, she represented the state of Florida at the Southern Baptist Convention's National Young People's Union Speakers' Tournament, winning first place with her speech, "Choose You This Day", based on Joshua 24:15. June used her musical talents singing in the choir and directing various musical groups, and on occasion served by leading congregational singing. Her musical abilities were also showcased as a member of the Platinum Show Chorus of Sweet Adelines International, and as a member of the Indialantic Chamber Singers. June also taught Sunday School at FBC and served as a mentor to many young women.
As an adult, June channeled her athletic prowess as a softball coach. She coached numerous girls' teams in Rockledge, taking several to the state finals, but most importantly, encouraging young girls to compete to their potential, and inspiring them to be the best possible versions of themselves. (There were life-lessons in kicking dirt on umpires' shoes, for sure).
Because she so loved this area of Florida, June was a faithful, working member of "Mosquito Beaters", an organization which began in 1986 dedicated to preserving the history of central Brevard. She worked as a volunteer at the Florida Historical Society for several years and was a published author of the book The St. John's from the Marshlands to the Atlantic, along with her life-long friend, George Leland "Speedy" Harrell.
June was preceded in death by her parents Harry and Mary Gettings, her brothers Hal Gettings and David Gettings, and her sister Anne Gettings Butler. Also preceding her in death were her husband, "Rinkey" Geiger, her beloved mother-in-law, Guilda Geiger, and son-in-law, Mark Ehrhardt. June is survived by her daughters Leigh Ehrhardt and Dale Bodden (Charles), all of Cypress, Texas and grandchildren Katie Curry (Sean) of Spring, Texas, Lindsay Ehrhardt of Houston, Texas, Drew Bodden (Paige) of Skiatook, Oklahoma, and David Bodden of Hampton, Virginia. She also leaves behind her sister Wilma Hampton of Memphis, Tennessee and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family wishes to thank the staff and caregivers at Palm Cottages Assisted Living in Rockledge for their love and care for June over the past five years. In addition, the family wishes to express their appreciation to caregivers of FirstLight Home Care and Hospice of St. Francis. Grateful appreciation is also extended to Tina Briggs, R.N. and Sara Nutt, R.N. with Indequest for shepherding June through her final years. Due to the current pandemic, the family plans a private memorial service. Memorial gifts in June's memory can be made to the following: Capital Improvement Fund of First Baptist Church of Cocoa, cocoabaptist.org; Hospice of St. Francis, hospiceofstfrancis.com; and Alzheimer's Association, alz.org.
June will be remembered by all who knew her for her many passionate pursuits in life, her love of the beach, the smell of orange blossoms in the spring, singing the old hymns, the Atlanta Braves, the Florida Gators, bike riding and seashell collecting, and all good-natured competitions. Despite her end-of-life struggles with memory loss, June never lost her passion and feistiness, nor did she lose her faith in God. June chose who she would serve early on in her life and was faithful to the end.
Choose you this day whom you will serve, but as for me and my house, we will serve the Lord. - Joshua 24:15
Published in FloridaToday from May 12 to May 13, 2020.