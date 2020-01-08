|
|
June Milton
June Milton, passed away peacefully at home in Merritt Island on Dec. 28, 2019.
She was born in Tampa Florida, on June 11, 1932 to William Alexander Milton and Sarah Margaret Henderson. She graduated from the University of Florida with a degree in Pharmacy in 1952. She then moved to Brevard, and worked all over the county. She retired from Wuesthoff Hospital after working there for over 30 years, at the age of 80. She was a lover of the Arts, enjoyed playing the flute as a member of the Melbourne Municipal Band for many years. She was also an avid Scottish Country Dancer and teacher.
Predeceased were her husband, Joe Frank Higdon and son Cory Miller. Survived by children, Karen Vickers(Buddy), Margaret Spadafora, Brad Higdon, Susan Moore. Grandchildren: Sean Case (Michelle), Tiffany Case, Chad Vickers, Micah Vickers (Kristie), Danielle Duchaine, Kristen Duchaine, and Alexa Moore.
Services at Holy Trinity Episcopal Church in Melbourne on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020 at 3 pm. In lieu of flowers, please give donations to the Holy Trinity Chapel Restoration fund.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2020