Karen Elizabeth Hartsock
Melbourne - It is with great sadness that the family of Karen Hartsock announces her passing after bravely battling cancer.
Karen passed away peacefully at home surrounded by loved ones on Thursday, September 26, 2019, at the age of 67.
Karen was a beloved daughter, mother, sister, aunt and grandmother.
She was a member of Discover Life Church, where she faithfully volunteered in the Kid Life department every Sunday.
Karen Graduated from the University of South Florida with a bachelors degree in business management and worked as the office manager for many years at the family business, Geodetic Systems Inc.
She will be lovingly remembered by her surviving family, mother Theresa "Terry" Brown; siblings, Richard Brown, John (Cindy) Brown, Christopher Brown, Patrice (Brown) Pace, Jerry Brown, and Peter Brown; her children, Laura (Josh) Hungerford, Kenneth Hartsock, Michael (Sheila) Hartsock-West, and Kanetta Williamson; grandchildren, Shane Hungerford, Ryan Hungerford, Caleb Hungerford, Zachery West, Mason Justice, Michael Paul West, Natasha Lyndsey, Kayla Roser and Brandon Williamson.
All who were blessed to know Karen will remember her as a woman of great love and compassion. Her heart was for helping others, and she was happiest when she felt that she was useful. Whenever she learned of someone in need, she was there to help, with no questions asked. Whether family, friend, or stranger, it didn't matter to Karen. She was a beautiful example of her Savior Jesus Christ's commandment to love God and to love others.
There truly is no one like her, and her presence will be sorely missed by all who love her, even as we rejoice at her homecoming in Heaven.
A Celebration Of Life Service will be held on Tuesday, October 1st at 6:30 p.m. at Discover Life Church, 3550 W. Eau Gallie Blvd., Melbourne.
She will be interred in the family memorial garden known as "The shady place" in North Carolina.
Ammen Family Cremation and Funeral Care, Melbourne 724-2222. Condolences at afcfcare.com.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on Sept. 29, 2019