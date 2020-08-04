Karen P. Reshel
Titusville - Karen P. Reshel, 82, passed away peacefully on July 31, 2020. Her career in Civil Service spanned more than thirty years. She was known for her quiet and gentle nature and her sewing and craft skills. She loved musical theatre and singing in her church's choir. Her greatest joy and proudest accomplishment was her family, who survive and mourn her, her husband of 61 years, Allen Lee Reshel; her children, Alice, Michael and Susan; grandchildren Sarah, Jennifer, Kaiya and Ian; great-grandchildren Zachariah and Catherine. The viewing will be Friday, August 7, 2020 at North Brevard Funeral Home, 4:00 - 7:00 pm followed by services on Saturday at 11:00 am at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, Mims. Please leave your condolences for the family at www.northbrevardfuneralhome.com