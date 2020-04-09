|
Karen Ray Deardoff
Merritt Island - Karen Ray Deardoff, 67, of Merritt Island, passed away April 3, 2020, at St. Francis Hospice Center, Titusville, Fl at 5:38 pm, with her husband, Michael at her side, after fighting a courageous battle for over four years with stage 4 Ovarian cancer.
Karen was born in Baltimore, Maryland on November 19, 1952 as the first child of Leopold Hess Ray (deceased) and Ruth Carol (maiden name) Smith (deceased). She is survived by her husband, Michael Deardoff; four children, (Derek Schaff, Chris Schaff, Adam Deardoff and Chris Deardoff); ten sisters, (Terry, Vicki, Debi, Jaimie, Lori, Sascha, Laura, Jennifer, Robin and Amber); one brother, (Eddie); two grandchildren; and over forty nieces/nephews and grand nieces/nephews.
Karen moved to the SpaceCoast in 1992 and became well known as the most beautiful and friendly bartender at two local ABC lounges (Melbourne and Cocoa) and at Falcon's Roost (Merritt Island). In 2000, she met Michael, the love of her life. They enjoyed many exotic trips, as well as many rides on their motorcycle in the East coast mountains, cruises & movies with family & friends, and they were rarely seen apart. For the last 20 years she worked at Island Lincoln Jaguar Land Rover in Merritt Island.
Karen was blessed with a special gift. In her presence, you felt her warm and embracing nature. An elegant woman full of compassion and a sense of friendship that was unique; it drew everyone to her. Kindness defined Karen. She once said, "When I am gone, remember my smile, my laugh and that I loved you all!"
Karen will be cremated. A celebration of life will be held in the months to come, when we all can gather together. She will be missed by all. Join us in wishing her peace in Heaven. Heaven just gained an angel and Earth just lost one.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY from Apr. 9 to Apr. 12, 2020