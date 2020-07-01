Karen Rose "Susie" Quillen
Palm Bay - Karen Rose "Susie" Quillen, 73, of Palm Bay, FL and formerly of Waterloo, NY, passed away on Friday, June 26, 2020 at Palm Bay Community Hospital after her battle with cancer.
Karen was born in Seneca Falls, NY on February 4, 1947 to the late Seeley and Dolly (Clair) Deal. She spent a significant part of her life in the Waterloo/Seneca Falls area before moving to Florida in 2000, first in Gulf Breeze, then settling in Palm Bay where she worked as a Certified Nurses Aide. She enjoyed traveling, fishing, gardening, cooking and baking, especially during the holidays.
In addition to her parents, "Susie" was predeceased by her late husband, Theodore Quillen; her brother, Seeley "Butch" Deal, sisters Phyllis Deal, Lucille Phillips and granddaughter Devon Susie Moylan.
She is survived by her companion Alex Homery of Palm Bay, FL; 3 sons, Patrick (wife Christine) Moylan of Auburn, NY; Thomas (companion Jamie Sue) Moylan of Florence, CO; David Moylan of Waterloo, NY; daughter Rebecca Quillen of Seneca Falls, NY. "Susie" also had several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Due to COVID-19 concerns, funeral services and internment will be held at the Canoga Cemetery in Seneca Falls, NY at the convenience of the family and no calling hours will be held.
Condolences can be sent to the care of Patrick Moylan, 222 North Street, Auburn, NY 13021.
