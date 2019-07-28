|
Karli Mae Dietrich
Kissimmee - Karli Mae Dietrich, 36, passed into the loving arms of her Savior on Sunday, July 14, 2019. Karli was born in Spirit Lake, IA and attended Osceola High School.
She is preceded in death by mother, Keri Gilmore Dietrich; grandparents, Jim & Bev Peterson and Mary Smith Lenninger and great grandparents, Fred & Lola Wilson.
She is survived by her 4 children, Parker Turner, Anthony & Dylan Burgess and Preston Dietrich; her father, Dan Dietrich and wife, Annie; siblings, Jake & Richy Dietrich and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
A Celebration of Life will be held at Edgewater Alliance Church in Edgewater, FL on Saturday, August 10th at 1:00 PM.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on July 28, 2019