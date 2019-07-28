Services
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
1:00 PM
Edgewater Alliance Church
Edgewater, FL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Karli Dietrich
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Karli Mae Dietrich

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Karli Mae Dietrich Obituary
Karli Mae Dietrich

Kissimmee - Karli Mae Dietrich, 36, passed into the loving arms of her Savior on Sunday, July 14, 2019. Karli was born in Spirit Lake, IA and attended Osceola High School.

She is preceded in death by mother, Keri Gilmore Dietrich; grandparents, Jim & Bev Peterson and Mary Smith Lenninger and great grandparents, Fred & Lola Wilson.

She is survived by her 4 children, Parker Turner, Anthony & Dylan Burgess and Preston Dietrich; her father, Dan Dietrich and wife, Annie; siblings, Jake & Richy Dietrich and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

A Celebration of Life will be held at Edgewater Alliance Church in Edgewater, FL on Saturday, August 10th at 1:00 PM.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on July 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Karli's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.