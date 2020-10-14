Katherine Ann "Kathy" Martini



Katherine Ann "Kathy" Martini, 55, passed away with family by her side under hospice care on October 10, 2020 after a long battle with cancer. Kathy was born on August 6, 1965 in Newark, New Jersey to Dorothy and Bob Martini and lived most of her life in Canaveral Groves, Florida She enjoyed traveling the world with her beloved mother, fishing with her brother, camping, playing cards, loving on her dogs, cheering for the Redskins and spending time with her crazy family and friends. She is survived by her loving partner of 21 years, Sandra Morales, her three amazing children, Christopher Doyle (Victoria), Jonathan Doyle and Antonio Doyle (Mariah), three wonderful grandchildren (Christopher, Curtis and Savannah), her brothers Christopher Quarnaccio and Matthew Quarnaccio, and several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and friends who love and miss her dearly. A memorial celebration will be held at a future date. Please contact family for details.









