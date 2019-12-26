|
Katherine (Kay) Phillips
Titusville - Katherine P. Phillips (Kay), a long-time resident of Titusville, died December 21, 2019. Born in Boston, Massachusetts in 1921, Kay realized her dream of caring for the sick when she graduated from Massachusetts Memorial Hospitals and became a registered nurse in 1943. She served in the Navy Nurse Corps during World War II as a lieutenant. It was in the Navy she met the love of her life, Walter (Phil). Assigned to various duty stations, Kay and Phil made Florida their home when transferred to Key West. After retiring from the Navy, they moved to Titusville in 1963 where Kay would again practice nursing. A founding member of the North Brevard Historical Society, Kay was active in the Titusville Collector's Club and many other civic and social organizations, including St. Teresa's church and school throughout her 56 years in Titusville. She also volunteered at Parrish Medical Center. Known as "The Bottle Lady", Kay collected bottles and enjoyed sharing her knowledge and love of antiques. Kay also had several magazine articles published on both antiques and nursing over the years. Kay was preceded in death by her beloved husband Walter Phillips and her daughters Patricia Phillips and Mary Phillips. She is survived by her children Maureen Phillips and Brian Phillips of Titusville and Kevin (Deborah) Phillips of Virginia, as well as grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to St. Teresa Catholic School, Titusville, Florida.
