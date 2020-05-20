Kathleen Belanger
Palm Bay - Kathleen Belanger, age 72, of Palm Bay, Florida passed away on Sunday, May 17, 2020.
Her loving husband, Leo, children, Robert, Carrie, Judy and her sister, Michele, survive her.
A service is being planned for a later date.
Ammen Family Cremation and Funeral Care, Palm Bay, 724-2224.
Published in FloridaToday from May 20 to May 21, 2020.