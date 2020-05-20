Or Copy this URL to Share

Kathleen Belanger



Palm Bay - Kathleen Belanger, age 72, of Palm Bay, Florida passed away on Sunday, May 17, 2020.



Her loving husband, Leo, children, Robert, Carrie, Judy and her sister, Michele, survive her.



A service is being planned for a later date.



Ammen Family Cremation and Funeral Care, Palm Bay, 724-2224.









