Kathleen Dooher Doyle
Melbourne - Kathleen Dooher Doyle (Kay), age 84, of Melbourne, FL passed away unexpectedly on November 5th. She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Gerald L. Doyle (Jerry), and their children, Mary Tee (Mike) Devine, Susan (Dan) Shedd, Mike (Julie), Matt (Alicia), and Amy (Bob) White. She was predeceased by parents William and Agnes Dooher, and siblings James and Peter Dooher. She attended Niagara University and graduated from Nazareth College with a BS in Biology. Grandma Kay was adored by her 14 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren.
Kay was an avid golf, bridge, and tennis player, a friend of the arts, and regular volunteer at the Foosaner Art Museum. Not to mention, she was a euchre cardshark. Always intellectually curious, she had a never-ending thirst for knowledge, particularly in the medical field. A friend to all, with a generous heart, she was always the life of the party with the best laugh around. Visitation will be held at St. John the Evangelist Church, 5655 Stadium Parkway in Melbourne, FL, on Monday November 9th at 12 PM, Rite of Christian Burial to follow at 1 PM.
Contributions in her memory can be made to Sloan Kettering Cancer Research, www.giving.mskcc.org
or South Brevard Sharing Center, www.mysbsc.org
. You may sign Kay's guestbook at www.beckmanwilliamson.com
.