Kathleen M. DelMonte
Orlando - Kathleen Del Monte, 81, Orlando, FL, formerly of Titusville, died April 21, 2020 at home. She was born March 13, 1939 in Accident, MD to Iva (Reichenbecher) and Robert Rush.
Kathy moved to Titusville in 1958 and early on enjoyed an active professional life before settling into the fulltime role of mother/homemaker. A member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, she devoted much of her time to serving the church and providing extraordinary support to family and friends. She had a love of music and cooking and was happiest when surrounded by friends and family even as she struggled against declining health.
Preceded in death by her husband Louis Del Monte, Kathy is survived by her daughter, Tracey Wagganer (Mike) of Orlando; sisters Bonnie, Audrey, and Nancy (Greg); brother Robert; and nieces and nephews.
Services will be held in Titusville at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the church.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY from Apr. 23 to Apr. 26, 2020