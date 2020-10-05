Kathryn L. GentryMims - Kathryn L. Gentry, 93, of Mims went home to be with the Lord on Friday, October 2, 2020 while surrounded by her loving family. Born on August 10, 1927 in Geneva County, AL to the late James and Frannie Debell, Kathryn enjoyed gardening, as she could grow anything. But most of all she enjoyed being a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. Her family was her life and she was proud of them all. Other than her parents, Kathryn is preceded in death by her husband Howard; son Roy Gentry; grandson Richard Gentry; sisters Beatrice Wright and Mable Stafford. She will be greatly missed by her daughters Thelma Pine and Linda (Wallace) Stafford; son Howard (Vicky) Gentry Jr.; fifteen grandchildren, sixteen great grandchildren, two great-great grandchildren. Funeral services will be held on Friday, October 9, 2020 at 10:30AM at North Brevard Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Oaklawn Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service from 9:30-10:30.