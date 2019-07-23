|
Kathy K. Guerrero
Melbourne - Kathy K Guerrero went to be with Jesus on July 14, 2019. Born December 8, 1951 in Manteo, NC, she moved to Brevard County at a very young age and was a Kindergarten Teacher in the Brevard County Schools for 33 years, where she impacted the lives of her many students. Loved and inspired by so many, she devoted her life to Jesus and spread His word whenever the opportunity arose, putting her faith above all else in her life. Her spirituality and positive attitude is best described with her favorite Bible verse "For I know the plans I have for you," declares the LORD, "plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future." (Jeremiah 29:11).
Kathy is survived by her husband Victor ,her children Lena and Jason, and her step-children Victoria, Mitchell, and Steven.
A celebration of her life will be held at Calvary Chapel of Viera located at 2852 Fellowship Place, Viera, FL 32940 on July 27, 2019 at 10:00. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Calvary Chapel Missions as it was her dream to perform missionary work after her retirement.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY from July 23 to July 26, 2019