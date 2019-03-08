Services
Ammen Family Cremation & Funeral Care
1001 S Hickory St
Melbourne, FL 32901
(321) 724-2222
Calling hours
Sunday, Mar. 10, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Ammen Family Cremation and Funeral Care
1001 S. Hickory St.
Melbourne, FL
Service
Sunday, Mar. 10, 2019
7:00 PM
Ammen Family Cremation and Funeral Care
1001 S. Hickory St.
Melbourne, FL
Kayla Shoemaker Obituary
Kayla Shoemaker

Palm Bay - Kayla Marie Shoemaker, 20, was an innocent victim of a tragic drunk driving accident in the early morning hours of Saturday, March 2, 2019.

Kayla was born in Melbourne and was a life long resident of Brevard and Lake Counties. Kayla attended both Bayside and Tavares High Schools, graduating from Tavares High School in 2016. Continuing her education Kayla was enrolled and had begun classes at Eastern Florida State College to study her love of the arts.

Kayla is survived by her mother, Heather Shoemaker of Leesburg and her father, Michael Shoemaker of Palm Bay. A loving sister, Kayla is survived by her two siblings, Alexis Shoemaker of Leesburg and Anthony Poirier of Palm Bay. Kayla was preceded in death by her grandmother, Dorothy Sherlock of Leesburg and her aunt, Arren Shoemaker of Palm Bay.

Calling Hours will be from 5pm till the start of service at 7pm, on Sunday, March 10 at Ammen Family Cremation and Funeral Care, 1001 S. Hickory St., Melbourne. Condolences at afcfcare.com.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on Mar. 8, 2019
