Services
Funeral Mass
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
10:00 AM
Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church
5135 US-1
Cocoa, FL
1965 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Keith Flint Obituary
Keith Flint

Cocoa - On Friday, March 29, 2019, Keith Flint, loving husband and father of two children, passed away at the age of 54. Keith was born on January 30, 1965 in Camp Springs, MD to Walter and Peggy Flint. He received his degree in aerospace engineering from the University of Maryland in 1988 and he spent the next 30 years working as an engineer for the Department of Defense. On June 3, 1989, he married Marisa Tiller and they raised two sons, Jeremy and Nick. Keith greatly enjoyed nature, the outdoors, and animals of all kind; he will be remembered for his smile, sense of humor, and positive, welcoming attitude towards all. Keith is preceded in death by his parents, sister Tina, and brother Brian and survived by his wife, two sons, sister Karen, and brothers Kendrick and Dave. A funeral mass will be held on Friday, April 5, 2019 at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Cocoa, FL at 10 o'clock a.m. In lieu of flowers please consider donations to the SPCA, Smithsonian Science Education Center, or Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2019
