Keith Jack Norman
Rockledge - Our world is better because of the influences of Keith Norman who departed it on November 18, 2019. Loved by people from around the world, Keith is survived by his darling wife Claire, two sons, three daughters, 15 grandchildren and nine great grandchildren.
Dr Norman earned a PhD from Harvard with complimentary degrees from Cornell and Kings College London. He had a diverse life, serving as a British military officer during the second world war and as a director of the UK Atomic Energy Authority.
Keith was known for so many remarkable accomplishments throughout his 92 years. His life was well lived and chronicled in his much appreciated multi-volume autobiography "Happy Norman", available on Amazon.com and in bookstores throughout the world.
A memorial service and celebration of the life of Keith Norman will be held at 10 AM on December 5, 2019 at Saint Mark's Episcopal Church in Cocoa, Florida.
Keith Norman had a common sense that, as Voltaire suggested, was not so common. With laughter replacing tears and kind consideration of others and our world serving as his moral compass, Dr. Norman was a servant of humankind.
Those that were fortunate enough to know him will celebrate his life over the suffering of losing him. Those that did not have the good fortune to know Keith Norman, might learn to know him and themselves by reading his most beautiful eponymous narrative "Happy Norman".
Donations of kindness and thought to cancer research are appreciated in lieu of flowers.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2019