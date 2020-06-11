Kenneth E. Holmes
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Kenneth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kenneth E. Holmes

Tallahassee - Mr. Kenneth E. Holmes, 72, of Tallahassee and formerly of Melbourne passed on Monday, June 1, 2020 in Tallahassee, FL. Burial will be at 2:00 p.m. Monday, June 15, at the Tallahassee National Cemetery. A public viewing will be held at TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE on Sunday, June 14, from 4-6 p.m. An avid bowler, Kenneth's career in public service spanned from 1973 to 2006; he retired as the Director of the Florida Department of Labor and Employment Security. Survivors include his devoted wife of more than 50 years, Von Cile Holmes; daughters, Natashia Lynette Holmes, Chicago and Adrianne R. Holmes, Tallahassee; daughter-in-law, Chrystal Holmes and granddaughter, Adrianna E.V. Holmes; big brother, Ronald L. (Vivian) Holmes, Rockledge; big sister, R. Marie (Edward) France, Los Angeles; baby sister, Cecili L. Bell, Palm Bay; brother-in-law. Travis (Andreia) Gibbs, San Francisco; mother-in-law, Sara M. Gibbs, Tallahassee and a multitude of close relatives and very dear friends who are too numerous to mention. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in the name of Kenneth E. Holmes to the U.F. Gibbs Memorial Scholarship Fund, Inc., P.O. Box 1523, Melbourne, FL 32905-1523.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in FloridaToday from Jun. 11 to Jun. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Tillman Funeral Home
4006 Crawfordville Road
Tallahassee, FL 32305
850-942-1950
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

View Printed Guest Book
23 entries
June 11, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Derrick Morgan
June 11, 2020
Thank God for the life of Deacon Holmes...devotion services will never be the same without your spirit and enthusiasm for the Lord. You will be more than missed. Lifting the family in prayer.
The Giles Family
Friend
June 11, 2020
Von during this sad time, may God's promise of eternal life bring you and your family peace and comfort. Deacon Holmes was a good person and will definitively be missed from TMBC Sunday mornings devotional services. My sincere condolences to you and your family.
Mildred Hughes
June 11, 2020
I am deeply saddened by the loss of a unique individual. Ken was a man of distinguished humanity who will be cherished in our memories forever. I am both honored and blessed to have known Ken. My sincere condolences to the Holmes family.
Tex Karl
Friend
June 11, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Clarence Peterson
Friend
June 10, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Catherine Peterson
Friend
June 10, 2020
Thoughts and prayers extended to the Holmes family. May God give you the strength to endure during this time of sorrow. Deacon Holmes will certainly be missed at TMBC.
Loretta Huie
June 10, 2020
My heart is saddened by Ken's demise and my thoughts and prayers are with Von Cile and the family
EZEKIEL SIMS JR
Family
June 9, 2020
My heartfelt sympathy goes out to you Von, your daughters and the rest of family members. My prayers for your comfort, strength and peace be granted unto you from God. Deacon Holmes was one of God's in his leadership as Deacon at Tabernacle MB church and just a good person. One could feel his care & prayers for them thru his smile and listening to you as we (me, my deceased husband Brother JAB & son) knew him. I am a witness, from the same (a beloved husband gon to Heaven) God will mend your broken heart and the rest of family. Our love & prayers,
Malinda S. Jefferson, son Marteal Jackson
Malinda S. Jefferson
Friend
June 6, 2020
Eternal Affection Arrangement- BASKET INCLUDED
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Phoebe Jordan
June 6, 2020
God has graciously given you a wonderful life with family and friends. Was glad we were able to see in Los Angeles. A strong tower forever in our hearts.
Jackson & Phoebe Jordan
Acquaintance
June 6, 2020
I had the privilege of working under the leadership of Mr. Holmes while employed with FDLES. I remember him as being a kind gentleman. May God strengthen family and friends today and in the days to come. John 14:18 --I will not leave you comfortless: I will come to you.
Linda F. Blair
Coworker
June 6, 2020
we are so sorry for your loss of kenneth. we really liked him and enjoyed bowling with him. you are in our prayers
Lenora E. Hoard
Friend
June 6, 2020
My Condolences goes out to the Holmes family.You serve the Lord well.RIP Dec
Holmes,love Tonya Jones
Latonyal Jones
Friend
June 5, 2020
My sincere condolences and prayers to the family of Mr. Kenneth Holmes, a very nice man. I met him years ago in Ocala while employed by Department of Labor, as he became my immediate supervisor in the Unemployment Compensation Program.
C. Anita Williams
Friend
June 5, 2020
Eternal Affection Arrangement- BASKET INCLUDED
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
a loved one
June 5, 2020
Mother Holmes, May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. Kenneth was my favorite deacon at Tabernacle M.B. Church.
Pleasant Ann Jackson-Lee
Friend
June 4, 2020
Ken Holmes was like my older brother, always encouraging and guiding me. Thank God his life crossed mine. My deepest sympathy and prayers to Von and the daughters.
Kenneth L. Crowell
Student
June 4, 2020
Life long friend to the Holmes family and to Kenneth and his family. Praying for your strength to endure this difficult time.
Lloyd W Sealey
Friend
June 4, 2020
I had the privilege of working with Ken for many years. He was a leader and man of faith with the highest values who truly cared about people and leaves a legacy of having helped many people. Ken was the kind of man and friend who brought out the best in others. Rest In Peace my friend. My thoughts and prayers are with his family.
Bob Bradner
Coworker
June 4, 2020
To the Holmes Family: My sincerely thoughts, love, Prayers and sympathy goes out to you. ALWAYS Remember: Earth has no sorrow that Heaven can not heal. KEEP looking up!!
Maggie M. Fleming
Coworker
June 4, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Maggie M. Fleming
Coworker
June 4, 2020
Giving the family my sincere condolences and with deepest sympathy. Von, I am praying especially for you and your daughters for strength and comfort.
Alice Scruggs
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved