Kenneth E. Holmes



Tallahassee - Mr. Kenneth E. Holmes, 72, of Tallahassee and formerly of Melbourne passed on Monday, June 1, 2020 in Tallahassee, FL. Burial will be at 2:00 p.m. Monday, June 15, at the Tallahassee National Cemetery. A public viewing will be held at TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE on Sunday, June 14, from 4-6 p.m. An avid bowler, Kenneth's career in public service spanned from 1973 to 2006; he retired as the Director of the Florida Department of Labor and Employment Security. Survivors include his devoted wife of more than 50 years, Von Cile Holmes; daughters, Natashia Lynette Holmes, Chicago and Adrianne R. Holmes, Tallahassee; daughter-in-law, Chrystal Holmes and granddaughter, Adrianna E.V. Holmes; big brother, Ronald L. (Vivian) Holmes, Rockledge; big sister, R. Marie (Edward) France, Los Angeles; baby sister, Cecili L. Bell, Palm Bay; brother-in-law. Travis (Andreia) Gibbs, San Francisco; mother-in-law, Sara M. Gibbs, Tallahassee and a multitude of close relatives and very dear friends who are too numerous to mention. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in the name of Kenneth E. Holmes to the U.F. Gibbs Memorial Scholarship Fund, Inc., P.O. Box 1523, Melbourne, FL 32905-1523.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store