Kenneth H. Rosser "Rowdy Red"
Cocoa - Kenneth Howard Rosser (Rowdy Red) 86, passed away peacefully at home in Cocoa, Florida on Tuesday February 25, 2020.
Born in Maysville, Kentucky April 5, 1933 son of Charles D. Rosser and Alice Kathryn Rosser, Ken graduated from Ahrens Trade School in Louisville, Kentucky.
Throughout his 67 year Aerospace career he moved his family across the United States many times, settling in Brevard County permanently in 1965. As a Rollins College graduate, Ken was employed as an Engineer at the Kennedy Space Center by Chrysler Corporation, Planning Research Corporation, McDonnell Douglas, Boeing and ASRC. In 1979, Ken was honored by NASA receiving the coveted Silver Snoopy Award. In his early years, he enjoyed golf, coaching Cocoa Little League Baseball and Midget Football. Later in life he enjoyed fishing, traveling the world with wife Bonnie and spending time with the family. Ken served 6 years as a Councilman for the City of Cocoa ,Fl. and was a member of the Indian River Masonic Lodge 90.
Survived by his wife of 67 years Bonnie Jean (Poff) Rosser; daughter, Deborah Rosser Marchetti; sons Steven Rosser and Timothy Rosser (Mary Beth Letterio Rosser); grandsons Dylan Marchetti (Amanda Marchetti), Adam Marchetti (Jessica Shimer Marchetti) and Corey Rosser; great granddaughters Josephine Marchetti and Grace Marchetti; stepsister Rosetta Merideth, stepbrother Darrell Rosser and extended family in Kentucky and Ohio.
A celebration of Life service will be held Saturday March 21,2020 at the Life Event Center at Florida Memorial on US Highway 1 in Rockledge, Fl. Visitation from 2-3pm and Service to follow at 3pm.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to the American Heart
Association or .
Published in FLORIDA TODAY from Mar. 5 to Mar. 15, 2020