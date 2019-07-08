|
Kenneth L. McCluney
Cocoa - Kenneth L. McCluney, 66, passed away unexpectedly, Saturday, June 29, 2019 in Houlton, Maine. He was born October 6, 1952, in Miami, Florida, the son of William and Virginia (Turner) Noble.
Kenneth was raised in Florida and graduated from Southwest Miami High. He then attended and graduated from Maine Maritime Academy with a Bachelor's Degree in Marine Engineering. During his time at the academy, he met Carla Crawford, who was attending the University of Maine at Orono. They were married June 4, 1977 and together would raise their two sons, Kevin and Brian. He then entered the space program and worked as a mechanical engineer in the early design process of the Space Shuttle. Kenneth then served as chief engineer for several shipping companies. Following his shipping work, he returned to the space program until his retirement. In the early eighties, he was commissioned as an Ensign into the United States Naval Reserve, retiring as a Commander after more than twenty years of service. A man with diverse interests, he loved outdoor life and pursued many creative hobbies.
He was a selfless man, always putting the needs of friends and family above his own.
He is survived by his wife of forty two years, Carla (Crawford) McCluney of Cocoa, FL, two sons: Kevin Samuel McCluney, his wife Nicole, and their daughter Autumn of Cocoa, FL, Brian Patrick McCluney his wife Stephanie, and their two children Brynn and Connor of Jacksonville, FL, and brother, Richard McCluney Jr. of Williamsburg, VA. He also leaves behind his father- and mother-in-law, Carl and Patricia Crawford of Houlton, ME and several aunts, uncles, and cousins. He was predeceased by his parents.
Services will be announced at a later date. Arrangements in care of Dunn Funeral Home 11 Park St. Houlton, ME 04730. Online condolences may be expressed on the Tribute Wall at: www.dunnfuneral.com
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on July 8, 2019