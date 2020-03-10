|
Kenneth W. Jongebloed
7/19/1932-2/27/2020
Ken was born and raised in Ramsey NJ until the time of his mother (Kathryn) older brother( Robert)and sister (Elaine's) death's in Jan 1941. His father, Herman, resettled the family, Kenneth, Herbert and himself, in Astoria, N.Y. Kenneth would go on to marry Lucille, his first wife, and have 5 children, Kenneth, Bruce, Linda, Laura, and Nancy . During the Korean War, Kenneth joined the Navy, which he proudly talked about until his death. In fact he had become known as" Korea Ken" to those near him the last few year. Kenneth would divorce and remarry again in 1976 to Carole, and along came a step-son Donny to complete his immediate family. Kenneth started his own successful business after working for others for many years His successes were many as he continued to work with the government which was his passion in life. He would start his day at 2am and be done by 10am, and have his first martini(Bombay Sapphire no imitation would be acceptable ) at 11 am, saying he "did more by noon on Monday than most did in a week" Kenneth is survived by his wife Carole, son Kenneth, daughters, Laura and Nancy, and step-son Donny and many family members. . Kenneth was a proud Navy veteran who loved his time in the Navy and especially in Korea, … He also loved his stories. "Say did I tell you the story about"….. was his favorite intro, and when you heard those words… pull up a chair.
Navy sonar operator, over and out. Till we meet again….
Funeral arrangements: Tuthill-Mangano Funeral Home, Friday March 13th 2020 11:30 AM, Calverton National Cemetery, 210 Princeton Boulevard, Calverton, NY 11933.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2020