Kerry Blaine Moss
1948 - 2020
Cocoa, FL - Kerry Blaine Moss 72 of Cocoa, Fl. Passed away 11/14/2020 at Holmes Regional Medical Center in Melbourne, Fl. Born in Wichita, Kansas 10/06/1948. Son of the late Lailan and Eleanor Moss of Rockledge, Fl. Graduate of Cocoa High School Rockledge, Fl. He was a proud member of the Marine Corp., serving two tours of duty in Vietnam. He was active in numerous clubs; VFW, American Legion, Elks and Masons. He is survived by his brother Sidney Moss of Rockledge, Fl. Sister Connie (Moss) LaPointe and husband Jack of Denver, NC. Nephew John LaPointe of Cambridge, Ma. Niece Nicole (LaPointe) Pasquarello, husband Nick and son Jack of Clover, SC. Kerry will be inurned in Arlington National Cemetery. Family wishes to thank the VA in Viera, his many friends for their support and kindness and the staff at Holmes Regional Medical Center. The family is being served by Beach Funeral Home in Melbourne, FL.




Published in FloridaToday from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Beach Funeral Home - West
4999 N. Wickham Rd.
Melbourne, FL 32940
(321) 751-6012
