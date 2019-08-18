|
|
Kevin Joseph Crowley
- - Kevin Joseph Crowley, age 32, died unexpectedly on Wednesday, July 3, 2019. He was born in Portland, Maine on May 29, 1987, to Henry Joseph and Kathleen Suzanne (Cote) Crowley. He was a 2005 graduate of Ward Melville High School in Setauket, NY and held a Bachelor of Science from Purdue University in Electrical Engineering Technology.
A beloved son, fiancé, brother, grandchild, nephew, uncle, and role model, Kevin was always there for family and friends. In addition to his parents, he is survived by his fiancé Jennie Haines (children: Allegra and Patrick), brother Brian Crowley (Andrea), a niece and two nephews, maternal grandparents, Lionel and Madeline Cote, and a paternal grandmother, Patricia Crowley. He is preceded in death by his paternal grandfather Robert Crowley.
As Kevin was so loved, with friends and family in multiple places, memorial gatherings are scheduled in Indiana, New York, and Florida. The Florida memorial visitation will be held on Saturday, August 31 from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. at the Beach Funeral Home in Indian Harbor Beach FL.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on Aug. 18, 2019