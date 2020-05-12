Kevin Joseph Miller
1950 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Kevin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kevin Joseph Miller

Melbourne - Kevin Joseph Miller of Melbourne, Florida passed away on Saturday, May 9, 2020 surrounded by his family. Kevin was born on September 19, 1950 in West Point, New York to Daniel and Julia Miller. Born into an Air Force family, he was raised at various Air Bases throughout the United States. He graduated from Washburn Rural High School and attended Washburn University as an English major.

He served honorably in the United States Army, attaining the rank of SP4. He joined the Bravo Troop, First Squadron Ninth Calvary, First Calvary Division in Vietnam as Bravo Troop Blue's Point M-60 machine gunner. Kevin was awarded the Bronze Star for Valor, Combat Infantryman Badge, the Army Commendation Medal, the Vietnam Service Medal with Two Stars, the Vietnam Campaign Medal.

After returning from overseas, Kevin met Sherrie, the love of his life, in Topeka, Kansas. They were married and celebrated 37 years of marriage. They settled in Melbourne, Florida where Kevin became a successful entrepreneur and a well-respected member of the community. His friends called him "Blue" and his grandchildren called him "Pop-Pop." Kevin had a strong sense of family and could always be counted on to help a friend in need. Simply put, he was a kind and caring man who always had time for others.

He is predeceased by his brother Michael and his wife Sherrie. He is survived by his children, Amy, Michael, and John. He also leaves behind his brothers Daniel, Timothy, Mark, his sister Julie Gizzi, and his grandchildren; Xoe, Jaelen, Jeremy, Bradley, Mikayla, and Cole.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in FloridaToday from May 12 to May 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ammen Family Cremation & Funeral Care
1001 S Hickory St
Melbourne, FL 32901
(321) 724-2222
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
May 12, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Felicia Jones
Acquaintance
May 12, 2020
have gotten to know you but I must say I love you daughter and grandchildren as my own Im going to keep your family close and near RIP
April
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved