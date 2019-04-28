Services
Clymer Cremations & Funeral Home
39 OLD KINGS RD N
Palm Coast, FL 32137
386-586-7575
Kim Young
Melbourne - Kim Young, of Melbourne, Florida, passed away on Friday, April 26, 2019 at her home surrounded by her loved ones. Kim was born March 15, 1976 in Rockledge, Florida to Tom and Gail Young. She attended Florida State University and graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Mathematics. She went on to get her Actuarial Title and become a Fellow in the Society of Actuaries (FSA). She was a leading advocate of getting the Actuarial program started at Florida State. Kim went on to work all over the country in the actuarial field, helping others every chance she got. She was devoted to her friends and sponsored and led many fundraising projects for different charities. To honor her memory, spend time with the people you love or by doing the things that give you joy. The family of Ms. Young entrusted the arrangements to Clymer Funeral Home & Cremations. For online condolences please go to www.clymerfuneralhome.com
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on Apr. 28, 2019
