Kirk Kelly
Melbourne - With profound sadness, we share the news of the passing of Kirk Kelly, after a very brave, brief and stoic battle with Pancreatic Cancer on Tuesday, November 19th, 2019
He was born on April 26, 1957 to Don and Jean Kelly in Marion Ohio where grew up in the idyllic mid-western town life of school band, childhood friendships, chuck steaks on the grill, popcorn balls, Jean's Rhubarb pies, root beer floats at Stewart's and Ice Cream at Islay's, he graduated from Marion Harding High School and Miami University in Oxford, Ohio.
Kirk was a kind, ethical and gentle soul; a refined and talented gentleman, whose love of music, all of the arts, the written and spoken word, and floral, landscape, and interior design encouraged everyone who ever met him look at the beauty of the world in front of them, visualizing and listening to the quiet power of nature and the beauty and serenity of creation.
Kirk shared his life with David Pelzman his partner, husband and soul mate for 36 years and their dedication, respect, love and accomplishments together both in Community Service, and business efforts have rewarded them with rich and cherished supportive friendships that will endure the passage of time and remain a cornerstone of the lives they celebrated together.
An amazingly passionate and creative artist , he was not only an accomplished Cellist and French Horn player, he owned and operated Table toppers Floral Design Studios in Columbus Ohio for many years where his work was featured in Architectural Digest Magazine, Ohio Magazine, Columbus Monthly and other trade publications featuring his special talents as a floral and interior designer.
Kirk was devoted to blending both his and David's families into a woven tapestry of inclusion, respect for different faith traditions, both sharing family celebrations and mourning great loss, he embodied an uncanny ability to embrace all those who came into his life as he nurtured and loved them.
One only had to meet Kirk to know how special all of dogs were to him, past and present, but most currently his beloved mini Dachshund Teddy who was beside him when he left his earthly bonds and his Black Labrador, Cash who sat motionless at the foot of his bed staring with wet dark eyes at his beloved master without a sound or fluttering lash.
Kirk is survived by his Stepdaughter Carrie Ferguson (Lorne) and granddaughters Sydney and Kelsey; Brothers Rick Kelly (Sherry) and Shawn Kelly (Terese), nieces Danielle Forney (Matt) and great nephew Robbie, Heather Filiko (Joe) and great nieces Harper, Reese and Quinn; nephew Ryan Kelly, and our sister of the heart Ilene Herr.
We want to publicly thank his amazing and compassionate team of caregivers and Doctors through Health First Cancer Institute and Holmes Regional Medical Center, specifically Dr. Simon Vinarsky and his staff, Hospitalist Dr. Elora Jalalai, Dr. M. Alichan, as well as the incredible nursing and support professionals who showered our beloved Kirk with love, care and compassion.
Services will be held on Sunday November 24, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. at Fountainhead Funeral Home 7359 Babcock St SE Palm Bay FL, with burial in The Star of David Cemetery section of Fountainhead Memorial Park immediately following. Rabbi Craig Mayers of Temple Beth Sholom is officiating. Further details for Shiva Observance is listed on the Fountainhead Dignity website.
The family prefers memorials and contributions in Kirk's memory to Temple Beth Sholom Rabbi's Discretionary Fund at 5995 N Wickham Melbourne FL 32901 or the Brevard Symphony Orchestra 1500 W. Eau Gallie Blvd suite A1, Melbourne FL 32935
Published in FLORIDA TODAY from Nov. 22 to Nov. 24, 2019