Kitty M. Hollum
Kitty Moriarty Hollum, 80 of Merritt Island, FL, passed away peacefully on Nov 7, 2019. She was born in Southern California to John Patrick & Beatrice Moriarty.
At the age of 21, Kitty met the love of her life, Roland (Joe) Hollum. They were married for 41 years. Joe (2002) was an Aerospace Engineer. Besides raising her and Joe's three children and being an avid tennis competitor, Kitty loved children and was the PE Assistant coach. Kitty later retired from Sears in Merritt Island, FL, where she enjoyed her Florida room, gardening, casino gambling, socializing, and hanging out with her children/grandchildren. Throughout her life and endeavors, she was enjoyed by all as candid, funny, and outgoing. She will be missed and so will her witty and humorous T-shirts!
Kitty was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; and her brothers Michael, Denis, Danny; and her sister Mickey.
Kitty is survived by her brother Tim, daughter Lisa of Merritt Island; her twins Jack (Jayne) of Huntsville, AL and Jill (Paul) Cuce of Santa Maria, CA; grandsons Nicholas (Sienna) of Ft Stewart, GA and Tyler Hollum of Los Angeles, CA; and granddaughter Kayleigh of Los Angeles, CA.
If you knew Kitty or her children, please join us for a celebration of life, this Sunday, Dec 8, 2019, at KARS park, Merritt Island, FL from 2-6 pm. Also, feel free to wear a funny T-shirt in memory of Kitty ;-) Roll Tide.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2019