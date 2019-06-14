|
Kris Ecklund Gaughan
Melbourne - Kris Ecklund Gaughan, age 50, of Melbourne, passed away peacefully on Friday June 7th, 2019. Kris is lovingly remembered by her husband Brady Gaughan of 24 years, their daughter Devin Gaughan, their son Shane Gaughan, her brother Arthur Ecklund, her aunt Muriel Larson, her cousin Nancy Watts, her cousin Karen Larson, her sister-in-law Bonnie Gaughan-Bailey, her brother-in-law Dr. John Bailey, her niece Megan Bailey, her niece Hannah Bailey, her sister-in-law Jennifer Gaughan, and her nephew Jared Gaughan. Kris was born in Honolulu, Hawaii and moved to Ormond Beach, FL when she was a toddler. Her father Arthur Ecklund was a Marine officer who served in World War II, Korea, and Viet Nam. Her mother Elizabeth Flower was born in Canada and moved to Washington, DC where she met Arthur.
Kris grew up in Ormond Beach, FL and attended the University of Florida where she met her husband Brady. Kris was a member of the Pi Beta Phi sorority and Brady was a member of the Lambda Chi Alpha fraternity. They met at a charity event held by the two organizations in 1989. She received a bachelor's degree in Journalism and was recruited by Delta Airlines. Kris worked as a Delta Airlines Flight Attendant for 28 years, based in Orlando.
Kris and Brady were married in 1994 and moved to Melbourne. They celebrated their honeymoon in Kauai and Oahu Hawaii. Kris and the family have travelled to many places, but her favorite place to visit was Paris. When Kris was home she enjoyed spending time with the family, reading, and cooking. She liked to read the local newspaper including obituaries, where she was fascinated to learn about people's life stories. Devin and Shane attended Melbourne High School and the entire family was active with the Melbourne High Lacrosse team as players and boosters.
The family attended Holy Trinity Episcopal Church and Devin and Shane attended the Holy Trinity Academy lower campus.
A memorial service will be held at Ammen Family Funeral Care, 1001 S Hickory Street, Melbourne, Florida on Saturday, June 15th at 1:00 PM. Condolences at www.afcfcare.com.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on June 14, 2019