Kristin Ashley McDaniel
Kristin Ashley McDaniel, age 33, passed away peacefully into God's loving arms on August 5th 2020. She was born on May 22, 1987 in Rockledge, Florida. She lived many places during her short life including Florida, California, Arizona, Virginia, Texas, Indiana, and Iowa. She was a beautiful young lady and excelled in singing, ballet, dancing, cheerleading, and tumbling. She had a smile that was contagious that would light up any room. She attended Callisburg, Texas schools and Gainesville High School in Gainesville, Texas. At the time of her death she was residing in Iowa. Heaven gained a beautiful angel and she will be truly missed. Kristin was preceded in death by her Grandmother, Dartha Lynch Hilbert of Melbourne, Florida and her Grandfather Bobby Joe Hilbert of Melbourne, Florida. She is survived by her Mother, Diane C. McDaniel of Melbourne, Florida, Grandfather, Bobby L. McDaniel of Melbourne, Florida, Great Aunt Sandy Nichols of Texas City, Texas, Great Aunt Bonnie Lynch Evans of Dallas, Texas, Great Aunt Kathryn Thompson of Lubbock, Texas, Great Aunt and Uncle Jerry McDaniel and Carla McDaniel of Bedford, Virginia, and many cousins and friends. Memorial/Internment will be held at Faith "Viera" Lutheran Church in Rockledge, Florida for immediate family only. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Alcoholics Anonymous, Brevard Intergroup, Inc., 720 East New Haven Ave. Suite 3, Melbourne, Florida 32901 on behalf of Bobby and Diane McDaniel. Donations may also be made to Faith "Viera" Lutheran Church 5550 Faith Drive, Rockledge, Florida 32955 on behalf of Kristin McDaniel. You may sign Kristin's guestbook at www.beckmanwilliamson.com