Krysta Lynn Steele
Palm Bay - Krysta Lynn Steele of Palm Bay passed away September 11, at home, after a courageous battle with renal cancer. She will be missed at family dinners.
Krys was born in Orlando, FL to Greg and Ann Steele, who predeceased her in death. She lived much of her life in FL.
Krys worked for Harris Corp., now known as L3Harris, in various positions over 38 years. Today, she would be considered a "Lifer" or "Old Timer." She loved the jobs she did and the people she worked with. Her tone was always joyful when discussing her work with family.
Krys had a quiet, gentle and loving presence. She loved helping people and animals. She had a tremendous heart with love for all. Krys had many friends and she enjoyed every one of you!
She is survived by her two sisters and one brother; one each brother-in-law, nephew, niece, nephew-in-law, great niece; three great nephews, her dog, Luna, and many friends she leaves behind.
A memorial service is being planned for early November in the Melbourne-Palm Bay area.
In lieu of flowers please send donations to either of the following associations in her honor: Florida Hospice & Palliative Care Association: www.floridahospices.org
; or Brevard Humane Society: www.brevardhumanesociety.org
.