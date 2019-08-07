|
|
L. Paul Murray
Melbourne - On Friday, August 2, 2019, Lawrence Paul Murray, loving father, grandfather, uncle, and veteran passed away under the care of hospice at age 87. Lawrence was born in 1932 in Winthrop, Massachusetts to James K. Murray and Sarah E. Walsh. Brother of the late Evelyn Tidwell, James Murray, Francis Murray, Arthur Murray, and Mary Morgan.
Lawrence is best remembered for his service as a Veteran of the Korean War, Purple Heart recipient, avid golfer, swimmer, and legendary card player. After graduating from Winthrop High School in 1949, Lawrence enlisted in the Marine Corp where he served his country with valor and honor until 1953. Wounded during the Invasion of Inchon, Lawrence returned to his unit 3 months later in time to participate in the Chosin Reservoir campaign where he secured his name in history as a member of the revered Chosin Few.
Lawrence returned home in 1953 and was honorably discharged from the Marines as a staff sergeant. Continuing his life of service, Lawrence graduated from UMASS in 1957 with a Bachelor of Science in Leisure Studies and went to work for the Easter Seal Society where he spent 32 years improving the lives of the disabled, veterans, seniors, and their families.
Mr. Murray was known as Larry to friends and family growing up in Winthrop but started using his middle name after joining Easter Seals to avoid confusion with another Lawrence in his office. He has been known as L. Paul Murray since coming to Florida. L. Paul completed his career as director of the Melbourne Easter Seal Society.
L. Paul was a member of several military associations including the American Legion, Military Order of the Purple Heart, Disabled American Veterans, The Chosin Few, Korean War Veterans and the Marine Corp League. L. Paul was also a member of the Ascension Catholic Church and spent forty-plus years supporting his community through the Melbourne Rotary Club.
Having never truly met a stranger, L. Paul loved spending time with family and friends all over, making sure to stay in touch with his many lifelong friends. Lawrence Paul Murray held a passion for life and love felt by those who had the good fortune to meet him.
He is survived by his son, Richard Murray and his wife, Bernice of West Palm Beach, sons Douglas, Donald, and David Murray of Apopka, his granddaughter Rosemary Murray of Gainesville, and many nieces and nephews including greats and great-greats who loved him dearly.
A funeral Mass will be held on August 9 at 1:30 p.m. at Ascension Catholic Church at 2950 N. Harbour City Blvd., Melbourne, FL 32935 with reception to follow at parish hall.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Rotary Foundation, PO Box 997, Melbourne, FL 32902 www.brownliemaxwell.com
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on Aug. 7, 2019