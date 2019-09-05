|
|
Larry Bruce Clarke
Titusville - Larry Bruce Clarke of Titusville, Florida was born October 6, 1942 and passed away September 5, 2014. He was born in Bartlesville, Oklahoma to Robert William Clarke and Lucile Esta Selma Clarke. After graduation he joined the United States Navy in 1961 serving four years on the USS Kitty Hawk and the USS Ranger during the Vietnam War. He fulfilled his lifelong passion for flying beginning his career with TWA, then onto Piedmont Airlines, and retired as a captain for U.S. Airways.
Larry was preceded in death by his father and mother, his sister Nancy L Clarke, and wife Irene Clarke Porter who is survived by her husband Roger Porter of Olathe, Kansas. He is survived by his daughter Amber L Clarke Bishop, son-in-law Steven R Bishop, and granddaughter Raeleigh K Bishop of Spring Hill, Kansas; his sister Barbara and husband Tom Prater of Leawood, Kansas; nephew Rob Siegfried and family of Odenton, Maryland; nephew Paul Siegfried and family of Indian Head Park, Illinois; and Lorraine Blue, partner of N.L. Clarke, of Santa Rosa, California.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on Sept. 5, 2019