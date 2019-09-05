Resources
More Obituaries for Larry Clarke
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Larry Bruce Clarke

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Larry Bruce Clarke Obituary
Larry Bruce Clarke

Titusville - Larry Bruce Clarke of Titusville, Florida was born October 6, 1942 and passed away September 5, 2014. He was born in Bartlesville, Oklahoma to Robert William Clarke and Lucile Esta Selma Clarke. After graduation he joined the United States Navy in 1961 serving four years on the USS Kitty Hawk and the USS Ranger during the Vietnam War. He fulfilled his lifelong passion for flying beginning his career with TWA, then onto Piedmont Airlines, and retired as a captain for U.S. Airways.

Larry was preceded in death by his father and mother, his sister Nancy L Clarke, and wife Irene Clarke Porter who is survived by her husband Roger Porter of Olathe, Kansas. He is survived by his daughter Amber L Clarke Bishop, son-in-law Steven R Bishop, and granddaughter Raeleigh K Bishop of Spring Hill, Kansas; his sister Barbara and husband Tom Prater of Leawood, Kansas; nephew Rob Siegfried and family of Odenton, Maryland; nephew Paul Siegfried and family of Indian Head Park, Illinois; and Lorraine Blue, partner of N.L. Clarke, of Santa Rosa, California.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on Sept. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Larry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.