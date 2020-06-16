Larry Frazier Garrison
Cocoa Beach - Larry Frazier Garrison, 70, son of JC and Ruth Garrison was called home to his Lord on Thursday, June 4th, 2020 in Cocoa Beach, FL. He was born in Bradenton FL. Larry is survived by his wife, best friend and soul mate, Jan Garrison as well as his sons, Chris Garrison of Bradenton, FL, Matt Garrison of Cocoa Beach and Justin Hope (Tina) of Merritt Island. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Cole, Grant, Gracie, Colin and Jasalin as well as his nephews Gary Guynn (Monica) of Sapphire Valley, NC and David Guynn of Lakeland, and niece Page Mosshart (Steve) of Cave Creek, AZ.
Preceding Larry in his passing were his parents and sister Linda Guynn of Lakeland, FL.
Larry earned a Finance degree from the University of Georgia and received an MBA in Hospital Administration from the University of Florida. He first came to Brevard in 1973 to take on the role of assistant administrator at Cape Canaveral Hospital. While there were a couple of years in which he served as Vice President of Tallahassee Memorial Hospital, Larry came back to Brevard in 1979 to accept the position of President and CEO Cape Canaveral Hospital. In 1995, he co-founded Health First Inc and served as COO until his retirement in 2012. Larry led the creation of Health First Health Plans, Health First Physicians, Hospice of Health First, Pro Health and Fitness and the construction of the Viera Hospital and Health Park
A well-respected healthcare executive in Florida and nationally, LG served as chairman of the Florida Hospital Association, Chairman of the Association of Voluntary Hospitals of Florida and Chairman of the Cocoa Beach Chamber of Commerce. He was active in the Voluntary Hospitals of America, the American Hospital Association and the Healthcare Research and Development Institute.
Larry's support of local charities is well recognized and he is loved and respected by all that knew him. His was a terrific story teller and had a great humor. In his free time, he loved golf with his friends and relaxing on his deck in Beech Mountain, NC. He will be greatly missed.
A memorial service will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Hospice of Health First.
For more details about the CELEBRATION OF LIFE when scheduled and to share a memory see BeckmanWilliamson.com
Published in FloridaToday from Jun. 16 to Jun. 21, 2020.