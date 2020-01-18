|
Larry M. Moser
Melbourne - Larry M. Moser passed peacefully, surrounded by his family on Dec. 20, 2019. He was born May 27, 1935, in Burlington, N.C, and moved to Brevard in 1960. He resided in Melb. Village for 30 years.
He and his wife were dedicated members of their church and volunteered at Meals on Wheels. Larry earned his bachelor's degree at Rollins College. He retired from Harris Composition as Director of Manufacturing after 34 years. Larry shared great stories of his earlier years working for RCA "down-range" in Grand Bahama. He loved cars, motorcycles, camping, boating, scuba diving in the Keys, target shooting, gun shows, a good gin martini, and Junkin'. Larry and his wife enjoyed traveling across the country in their RV. He was a charitable man, always willing to give support to his family, church, and community. His daughters describe him as a great storyteller, a good listener, a problem solver, and a very best friend. We will miss him dearly.
Larry was preceded in death by his parents John and Ruby Moser and his wife Ann Marie Moser of 43 years. He is survived by his daughters Debi Christian, Robin Moser, and Tammy Mullon, son-in-law Bill Mullon, grandchildren Chandler, Quentin, Olivia Mullon, stepdaughter Jean Scott.
Please join us as we celebrate a life well-lived, Saturday, January 25th at 2:00 p.m. at First Christian Church, 2010 S. Babcock St, Melb., FL 32901
Published in FLORIDA TODAY from Jan. 18 to Jan. 19, 2020