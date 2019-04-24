|
|
Larry Wayne Leinbach
El Segundo, CA - Larry Wayne Leinbach, 71, passed away peacefully on April 17, 2019, at a hospital in Los Angeles, CA. Originally from Reading, PA, the Leinbach family moved to Rockledge, FL in 1959. Larry graduated from Cocoa High School in 1966 and Brevard Junior College in 1968. He started working for TWA at the Kennedy Space Center soon after his graduation from BJC. A few years later he transferred with TWA from KSC to the LA International Airport, in CA. He remained with TWA until their merger with American Airlines and finally retired from AA in 2016. Larry is survived by his wife Elaine, two brothers, Terry (wife Linda) and Jeff, and sister Lorrie Morris, as well as one niece and, six nephews. Funeral services will be held for Larry in El Segundo, CA.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on Apr. 24, 2019