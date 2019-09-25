|
Laura Wunder
Rockledge - Laura Wunder was finally reunited with her beloved Eddie as she peacefully passed from this world to Heaven on September 20, 2019. She was born in Brooklyn, New York on March 17, 1933 to Selma and Oscar Magnusson and grew up in Malverne, New York. Her father was a well-known organist and choirmaster, serving numerous churches in the New York area. Laura met her best friend and the love of her life in high school and they married on May 9, 1953. They lived in Bayshore, NY until transferring to Rockledge, FL in 1967 to be a part of the quest to land men on the Moon.
After the death of her husband in 1968, Laura began her career at the Cocoa Public Library as the Library Director's secretary. She enjoyed every aspect of serving in the public library system from the clerical tasks to ordering books, assisting patrons at the circulation and reference desks, and re-shelving materials. She retired after 38 years of service with the Brevard County Library System as the Administrative Assistant to the Library Services Director in 2002.
Laura loved her family and cherished her time with them. Her grandchildren fondly remember their many adventures with her. She was an avid reader, and always led a "musical" life, being a part of choirs and choruses for most of her life. Laura was an active member in the churches she attended. She sang in the choir, participated in adult and children's Sunday School ministries, trained and served in the Stephen Ministry and was a part of various leadership teams for the churches she attended. Laura was a member of Advent Lutheran Church at the time of her passing. She was an active member of the Indian River Via de Cristo movement and served willingly and joyfully on many teams to help others build their relationship with Jesus Christ. Her kindness and compassion touched many lives through her work and the church. She was well respected and well loved by those who knew her.
Laura is survived by her daughter, Patricia Hoffman; her daughter-in-law, Patty Wunder; her grandchildren Christy Steffen (Wesley), Karl Wunder (Heather), and Heather Santos (Sean); and great grandchildren Lauren Wunder (Jordie) and Theodore Santos. She is also survived by her nieces Laura Loehr (Paul), Susan Kees (Alan), Elin Woodger Murphy (late Norman), and Elizabeth Adkins (Fred). She was preceded in death by her husband, Edward G. Wunder, her son David P. Wunder and her niece, Barbara Woodger.
Laura's home going celebration will be held on September 28, 2019 at 2:00 pm at Advent Lutheran Church in Melbourne, Florida. The family will be receiving friends one hour prior to service at the same location. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to either Hospice of St. Francis or the Friends of the Library (Cocoa). Stone Funeral Home at 516 King Street, Cocoa, FL is serving the family.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on Sept. 25, 2019