Laureen V. Bert
Melbourne - Laurie Bert, 80, passed away peacefully at home on May 16, 2020 after a courageous battle with brain cancer. She was born in 1939 in Covington, Kentucky and married her husband of 58 years, Robert Bert, in 1962. They resided in Columbus, Ohio until moving to Melbourne, Florida in 1979. She was an active resident of the Suntree community and Ascension Catholic Church for 40 years.
Laurie was raised in Covington, Kentucky with her two sisters Judy and Denise, whom she loved and thought of daily. She was proud of her family and thought of them often. Her extended family of aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends from Kentucky and Ohio remained an important part of her life. Laurie and Bob never missed an opportunity to return home to Covington.
Laurie was a determined, loyal, compassionate, and loving spirit. She lived an active life that included traveling, volunteering, golfing, bridge, and mahjong. She loved children, animals, socializing, debating, and laughing. More than anything, she loved spending time with friends and family, especially her grandsons Brant and Ringo. A great mother who loved and adored her family, she will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.
Laurie is survived by her husband Bob, their two children Aimee (Anthony Moreno) and Gary (Jeanine Bert), grandson Brant, two sisters Judy Riggs and Denise Stieritz, and many friends and extended family. A celebration of Laurie's life will occur at a later date. Contributions in her name can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
Online condolences may be left at beachfuneralhome.com.
Published in FloridaToday from May 20 to May 24, 2020.