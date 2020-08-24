1/
Lauren Hess Youmans
Lauren Hess Youmans

Titusville - Lauren Hess Youmans, 62, passed August 22, 2020 in Titusville, FL. Born July 30, 1958 in Winter Park, Fl. She was the daughter of Carl and Billie Hess. Lauren is survived by her husband, Phillip Youmans; Son, Karl Youmans (Rachel); son, Ben Youmans; Son, Aaron Youmans; Brother, Mark Hess (Laurie). Lauren sang for the glory of the Heavenly Father and led multiple generations in worship of our Lord Jesus Christ, King of Kings. Arrangements by North Brevard Funeral Home.




Published in FloridaToday from Aug. 24 to Aug. 26, 2020.
