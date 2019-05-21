|
|
Laurie W. Brown
Melbourne - Laurie Wheeler Brown died Thursday, May 9, 2019, predeceasing her husband of 53 years, Fayette Brown III. She also leaves behind a daughter, Melissa DeRussy (Husted) of New Orleans, Louisiana, and a son Alexander (Vanessa) of Leicester North Carolina, five grandchildren, and two sisters Sue Mason and Sara Forster.
Laurie grew up in Sewickley, Pennsylvania, and graduated from Hood College. After marrying in 1966 and several moves she ended up here in Melbourne where she became very involved with what is now the Foosner Art Museum. She managed the Museum Store, ran the museum's national and international travel program, and served as the President of the Board of Trustee's during their "unprecedented" Vision for the Arts fund raising campaign in 1984. Following her retirement from the museum in 2003, Laurie and her husband split their time between Florida and their house in the mountains outside Asheville, North Carolina.
Laurie was a talented and avid quilter, a member of the Seaside Piecemakers and the Asheville Quilt Guild, making quilts for family, friends, and charity. She was on the "Come to Leicester Art Tour" for 11 years, opening her quilting and crafts studio to the public.
No public service is currently planned. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to .
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on May 21, 2019