Services
Beach Funeral Home-West
4999 N. Wickham Rd.
Melbourne, FL 32940
(321) 751-6012
Resources
More Obituaries for Laurie Brown
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Laurie W. Brown

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Laurie W. Brown Obituary
Laurie W. Brown

Melbourne - Laurie Wheeler Brown died Thursday, May 9, 2019, predeceasing her husband of 53 years, Fayette Brown III. She also leaves behind a daughter, Melissa DeRussy (Husted) of New Orleans, Louisiana, and a son Alexander (Vanessa) of Leicester North Carolina, five grandchildren, and two sisters Sue Mason and Sara Forster.

Laurie grew up in Sewickley, Pennsylvania, and graduated from Hood College. After marrying in 1966 and several moves she ended up here in Melbourne where she became very involved with what is now the Foosner Art Museum. She managed the Museum Store, ran the museum's national and international travel program, and served as the President of the Board of Trustee's during their "unprecedented" Vision for the Arts fund raising campaign in 1984. Following her retirement from the museum in 2003, Laurie and her husband split their time between Florida and their house in the mountains outside Asheville, North Carolina.

Laurie was a talented and avid quilter, a member of the Seaside Piecemakers and the Asheville Quilt Guild, making quilts for family, friends, and charity. She was on the "Come to Leicester Art Tour" for 11 years, opening her quilting and crafts studio to the public.

No public service is currently planned. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to .
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on May 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now