Lawrence E. Rose
- - Lawrence E. Rose (better known by most as Larry) passed away peacefully on March 29, 2019. Born in Brooklyn NY, on May 3, 1934, Larry and his wife June moved to Brevard County in 1972. Larry was a veteran of the US Coast Guard & later served as an officer in the Merchant Marines through the Gulf War & later. He was an outstanding member of the community, Larry was a general contractor & had a part in building the facility that is now the VFW Post 8191.
Larry is preceded in death by his wife of over 50 years June, as well as 2 of his daughter's Karen Struble & Wendy Adams-Weigel, He is survived by his daughter Cindy Greto, 4 grandson's Kephren, Kendle, Brenden, & Jacob, 3 granddaughter's, Cheyenne, Maxmillia, & Lauren, 1 great granddaughter Scatlett & several nieces, nephews & cousins.
A celebration of life is being held at the VFW Post 8191 in Melbourne on Saturday May 4th at 5:30pm & will be open for the public.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on Apr. 28, 2019