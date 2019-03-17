Services
Calling hours
Tuesday, Mar. 19, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Service
Tuesday, Mar. 19, 2019
2:00 PM
Merritt Island - Lee Ann (Phillips) Young, 63, a retired Hotel Industry Accountant and later owner of Nail Fashions in Cocoa Beach passed away on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 in Rockledge, Florida. Lee Ann was an avid reader and great lover of words. For 20 years she coordinated Confederate Memorial Day services. She was heavily involved in living history presentations in Brevard Schools and other civic events. Lee Ann was an expert in decorum and dress of 19th century America. She enjoyed growing orchids. She held yoga classes for her friends at her home and Lee Ann was interested in homeopathic herbs, foods and aroma therapy. She loved training, showing and riding horses.

Lee Ann survived by her husband, Don Young; son, Evan Phillips; stepsons, Lee, Jeff and Kevin Young,10 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren; mother, Esther Weaver; brother, Greg Weaver

and a large extended family.

Calling will be held Tuesday, March 19, 2019 from 1:00pm until 2:00pm at Brownlie-Maxwell Chapel with a service to follow at 2:00pm. Burial will follow in Kentucky. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to a local United Daughters of the Confederacy or Sons of Confederate Veterans. www.brownliemaxwell.com
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on Mar. 17, 2019
