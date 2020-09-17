1/
Lee Brinich
1943 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lee's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lee Brinich

Titusville - Lee A Brinich of Titusville, FL and formerly of Pottsville, PA passed away peacefully Tuesday 9/15/2020 at the Hospice of St. Francis with his loving daughter, Wendy, by his side.

Born 2/2/1943, he was the son of Lily Schwartz, Pottsville, PA and the late John A Brinich.

He was an avid fisherman and enjoyed his retirement in Florida, spending his days fishing and boating with family and friends. He was a graduate of Blue Mountain High School and earned his living working as a construction foreman.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 33 years, Nancy J. Brinich and a grandson, Michael L. Nevils.

He is survived by 4 children: Wendy Strause, PA; Lisa Ayers, NC; John Brinich, OH; and Lee Brinich, Jr., NJ; 6 step-children Kevin Moyer, PA; Jeff Moyer, OK; Gerald Moyer, PA; Melinda Nevils, PA; Robert Moyer, PA; Lori Johnson, Tampa, FL; 14 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren and a brother, Daniel Schwartz, PA and a sister, Sandy Boscia, NJ






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in FloridaToday from Sep. 17 to Sep. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
North Brevard Funeral Home
1450 Norwood Avenue
Titusville, FL 32796
(321) 269-9222
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by North Brevard Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved