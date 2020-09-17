Lee BrinichTitusville - Lee A Brinich of Titusville, FL and formerly of Pottsville, PA passed away peacefully Tuesday 9/15/2020 at the Hospice of St. Francis with his loving daughter, Wendy, by his side.Born 2/2/1943, he was the son of Lily Schwartz, Pottsville, PA and the late John A Brinich.He was an avid fisherman and enjoyed his retirement in Florida, spending his days fishing and boating with family and friends. He was a graduate of Blue Mountain High School and earned his living working as a construction foreman.He was preceded in death by his wife of 33 years, Nancy J. Brinich and a grandson, Michael L. Nevils.He is survived by 4 children: Wendy Strause, PA; Lisa Ayers, NC; John Brinich, OH; and Lee Brinich, Jr., NJ; 6 step-children Kevin Moyer, PA; Jeff Moyer, OK; Gerald Moyer, PA; Melinda Nevils, PA; Robert Moyer, PA; Lori Johnson, Tampa, FL; 14 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren and a brother, Daniel Schwartz, PA and a sister, Sandy Boscia, NJ