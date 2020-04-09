|
|
Leila Brinson Sheriff
Cocoa - Leila Brinson Sheriff passed away peacefully on March 26, 2020, at her Twin Lakes home in Cocoa, where she had lived for almost 50 years. She was born on July 7, 1927, the fourth child and third daughter of Judge William Chauncey Brinson and Eunice Morel, and grew up in Wrightsville, Georgia. She attended the University of Georgia at Athens, where she met and married Fletcher Anderson Sheriff of Athens, a teacher who was a returning WW II Major and the love of her life. They were married for 65 years. Leila moved to Cocoa in 1971 from Atlanta with Fletcher, who passed away in 2012. Fletcher and his friend Bernie Simpkins founded S and S Enterprises in Cocoa. The company grew to be one of the most successful entrepreneurial enterprises in Brevard County. Leila will be remembered for her witty and generous spirit and the love she shared with her family, friends and neighbors. She adored her community and was active in many social organizations, including the Spade and Troll Garden Club and the Cocoa-Rockledge Garden Club, River Livers, and the Central Brevard Debutante Society. She enjoyed getting together with friends and new acquaintances and attended and hosted many events and activities well into her advancing years, when her health declined. She and Fletcher were generous supporters of many local charitable causes. She is survived by her two daughters, Denise Sheriff Porter and her husband Jerry, of Atlanta; Cathy Sheriff Goshorn and her husband Bill of Sarasota and Atlanta; her sister, Elsie Johnson of Lanett, Alabama; four grandsons, Anderson Porter, Brinson Porter, Scott Fletcher Carr and Travis Carr; and four great grandchildren, Caroline Carr, Charlie Carr, Waylon Carr and Mae Charles Carr. She had a special place in her heart for her devoted caretaker of several years, Lana Martyniv, her housekeeper Yolie Wachlin, and her longtime hairdresser, Loretta Patterson. Interment will be in Valley, Alabama, with a family graveside service. Memorials may be made to Hospice of St. Francis in Titusville.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY from Apr. 9 to Apr. 12, 2020